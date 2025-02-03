What is SHELTERZ (TERZ)

SHELTERZ - Accommodation booking service with cashback in the form of TERZ tokens. Travel to Earn project. The value of the token is provided by the profit of the service. Tokenomic model: buyback + burn. The more bookings the service receives, the higher the price of the token will be. Main backer - LLC Shelter company owns a hotel chain and is an issuer of bonds. What problem are we solving? The global problem — how to get your money back, worries each of us. You get astronomical sums if you calculate how much money a person spends in his life. The purpose of creating this service is to solve the problem of money refunds for accommodation/travel, which is not a tiny part of everyone’s budget… Existing booking services often offer users cashback from 10 to 30%, but no one was able to offer a full refund. Imagine how great it would be if, after a vacation, for example, just in a few months, you would get back the money you spent and you could fly next time for free. Or if you went on a business trip, your employer would reimburse your expenses, and the service would compensate you, too. Double benefit) Also, if you rent an apartment, pay rent for a month, and suddenly you have more and more months for free. Sounds fantastic?! But SHELTERZ knows how to solve this problem.

