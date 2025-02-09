sFortuna Token Price (SFORT)
The live price of sFortuna Token (SFORT) today is 0.01549878 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SFORT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key sFortuna Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.62 USD
- sFortuna Token price change within the day is -7.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of sFortuna Token to USD was $ -0.00127796805662085.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sFortuna Token to USD was $ +0.0162990765.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sFortuna Token to USD was $ -0.0018051785.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sFortuna Token to USD was $ -0.002425123692996616.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00127796805662085
|-7.61%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0162990765
|+105.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018051785
|-11.64%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002425123692996616
|-13.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of sFortuna Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-7.61%
-20.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Fortuna Token is a, fun, and free for delegators, loyalty reward system. That comes with its own #NFT exhibitions, auctions, and most importantly it is the native token of Pixel Chain Olympics, a first ever true blockchain game. “Users keep their $FLR & $SGB delegated trustles and without risk at Flare Oracle while spending Fortuna Tokens on game cards and game room fees. The token is currently running for 2 years on Flares canary network Songbird and soon to relaunch on main net. While the sFortuna will remain on the canary network for testing and more.
