SERBIAN DANCING LADY Price (СЕРБСКАЯЛЕ)
The live price of SERBIAN DANCING LADY (СЕРБСКАЯЛЕ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. СЕРБСКАЯЛЕ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SERBIAN DANCING LADY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.98 USD
- SERBIAN DANCING LADY price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SERBIAN DANCING LADY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SERBIAN DANCING LADY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SERBIAN DANCING LADY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SERBIAN DANCING LADY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SERBIAN DANCING LADY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Serbian Dancing Lady crypto project delves deep into the fascinating, mysterious, and eerie folklore of Serbia. Stemming from an incident that supposedly took place on 26th September 1998, the lore caught attention once more when a video surfaced in 2019 depicting a woman, allegedly brandishing a knife, dancing eerily through the streets of Serbia. The legend is twofold; on one hand, she is associated with Mira, a woman who would run in front of cars and pedestrians with threats, and on the other hand, she is known as "The Dancing Shadow" – a love-stricken spirit roaming the Serbian countryside with a morbid prediction for those who encounter her. The crypto project uses this legend as its backdrop, intertwining the ethereal and mysterious with the modern world of cryptocurrency. Those interested can easily purchase the $сербскаяледи token using Ethereum, ensuring they adjust the slippage to a minimum of 3%. With its unique theme and intriguing backstory, the Serbian Dancing Lady project offers a fresh and captivating approach to the world of crypto tokens.
