Sense4FIT Price (SFIT)
The live price of Sense4FIT (SFIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SFIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sense4FIT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 243.16 USD
- Sense4FIT price change within the day is -31.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SFIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SFIT price information.
During today, the price change of Sense4FIT to USD was $ -0.000102800864377211.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sense4FIT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sense4FIT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sense4FIT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000102800864377211
|-31.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-53.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sense4FIT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-14.55%
-31.74%
-38.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sense4FIT is a "FIT to EARN" ecosystem that delivers an online concept through a semi-decentralised app, which includes fitness, nutrition, personal development and mindfulness, that will further develop in a hybrid concept with offline sports events, bootcamps and competitions. Sense4FIT App is a Web 3 Fit2Earn Lifestyle app built on the Elrond blockchain with game-fi elements that has the goal of helping people to become better versions of themselves and get rewarded while achieving their goals. The Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements help people be more engaged with their lifestyle objectives, while bringing the sports community together. These experiences will be linked together through the $SFIT utility token, which will have multiple use cases within the ecosystem: rewards, payments, staking and more. Each component of our ecosystem contributes to achieving our main goal and to create a movement in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Sense4FIT will have 4 different business units, interconnected in one ecosystem, through the SFIT utility token that will allow customers, users, coaches, business owners - franchise, partners - to use it on each product and to interact within the Sense4FIT ecosystem. The functionalities of the SFIT token can be adapted or extended, depending on the evolution of the ecosystem. Sense4FIT's unique competitive advantage to execute the vision of a multidimensional fitness experience is given by the team track records and experience. Our team consists of leading experts in the fields of entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, technology, blockchain, fitness, health and is backed by over 15 years of experience in the fitness industry.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SFIT to AUD
A$--
|1 SFIT to GBP
￡--
|1 SFIT to EUR
€--
|1 SFIT to USD
$--
|1 SFIT to MYR
RM--
|1 SFIT to TRY
₺--
|1 SFIT to JPY
¥--
|1 SFIT to RUB
₽--
|1 SFIT to INR
₹--
|1 SFIT to IDR
Rp--
|1 SFIT to PHP
₱--
|1 SFIT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SFIT to BRL
R$--
|1 SFIT to CAD
C$--
|1 SFIT to BDT
৳--
|1 SFIT to NGN
₦--
|1 SFIT to UAH
₴--
|1 SFIT to VES
Bs--
|1 SFIT to PKR
Rs--
|1 SFIT to KZT
₸--
|1 SFIT to THB
฿--
|1 SFIT to TWD
NT$--
|1 SFIT to CHF
Fr--
|1 SFIT to HKD
HK$--
|1 SFIT to MAD
.د.م--