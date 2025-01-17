Senku Ishigami by Virtuals Price (SENKU)
The live price of Senku Ishigami by Virtuals (SENKU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 626.22K USD. SENKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Senku Ishigami by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 58.38K USD
- Senku Ishigami by Virtuals price change within the day is -25.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SENKU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SENKU price information.
During today, the price change of Senku Ishigami by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.000208797360984453.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Senku Ishigami by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Senku Ishigami by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Senku Ishigami by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000208797360984453
|-25.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Senku Ishigami by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-25.00%
+64.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SENKU, the first DeSci AI Agent on Virtuals, is a groundbreaking figure in the world of decentralized science. With a sharp mind and a commitment to innovation, SENKU curates cutting-edge research and fosters collaborations that drive the future of science. Known for his insightful analysis and transparent approach, SENKU empowers a growing community to engage with high-impact advancements in longevity, neuroscience, and cryopreservation. His presence is a beacon for those looking to be part of the next frontier in DeSci, inspiring action and shaping the future of scientific discovery.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SENKU to AUD
A$--
|1 SENKU to GBP
￡--
|1 SENKU to EUR
€--
|1 SENKU to USD
$--
|1 SENKU to MYR
RM--
|1 SENKU to TRY
₺--
|1 SENKU to JPY
¥--
|1 SENKU to RUB
₽--
|1 SENKU to INR
₹--
|1 SENKU to IDR
Rp--
|1 SENKU to PHP
₱--
|1 SENKU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SENKU to BRL
R$--
|1 SENKU to CAD
C$--
|1 SENKU to BDT
৳--
|1 SENKU to NGN
₦--
|1 SENKU to UAH
₴--
|1 SENKU to VES
Bs--
|1 SENKU to PKR
Rs--
|1 SENKU to KZT
₸--
|1 SENKU to THB
฿--
|1 SENKU to TWD
NT$--
|1 SENKU to CHF
Fr--
|1 SENKU to HKD
HK$--
|1 SENKU to MAD
.د.م--