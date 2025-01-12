Scratch Price ($SCRATCH)
The live price of Scratch ($SCRATCH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.46M USD. $SCRATCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Scratch Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.07K USD
- Scratch price change within the day is +1.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the $SCRATCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $SCRATCH price information.
During today, the price change of Scratch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Scratch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Scratch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Scratch to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Scratch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.85%
+27.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$Scratch is a community meme token that aims to bring community and utility together... with planned burns we aim to make a splash in the crypto market. we have zero buy and sell tax and the contract is renounced so that our investors are safe and can sleep on your bags knowing that we have diamond hand holders and irl investors. with a roadmap that brings fun and excitement to the community and everyone that holds scratch the stars are the limit.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $SCRATCH to AUD
A$--
|1 $SCRATCH to GBP
￡--
|1 $SCRATCH to EUR
€--
|1 $SCRATCH to USD
$--
|1 $SCRATCH to MYR
RM--
|1 $SCRATCH to TRY
₺--
|1 $SCRATCH to JPY
¥--
|1 $SCRATCH to RUB
₽--
|1 $SCRATCH to INR
₹--
|1 $SCRATCH to IDR
Rp--
|1 $SCRATCH to PHP
₱--
|1 $SCRATCH to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SCRATCH to BRL
R$--
|1 $SCRATCH to CAD
C$--
|1 $SCRATCH to BDT
৳--
|1 $SCRATCH to NGN
₦--
|1 $SCRATCH to UAH
₴--
|1 $SCRATCH to VES
Bs--
|1 $SCRATCH to PKR
Rs--
|1 $SCRATCH to KZT
₸--
|1 $SCRATCH to THB
฿--
|1 $SCRATCH to TWD
NT$--
|1 $SCRATCH to CHF
Fr--
|1 $SCRATCH to HKD
HK$--
|1 $SCRATCH to MAD
.د.م--