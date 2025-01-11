SciNet Price (SCINET)
The live price of SciNet (SCINET) today is 0.058586 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 586.79K USD. SCINET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SciNet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 36.30K USD
- SciNet price change within the day is -7.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SCINET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCINET price information.
During today, the price change of SciNet to USD was $ -0.00474544625411818.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SciNet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SciNet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SciNet to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00474544625411818
|-7.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SciNet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.23%
-7.49%
-54.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SciNet is a revolutionary platform that aims to redefine the way science is conducted, validated, and shared. At its core, SciNet is built to empower researchers, innovators, and contributors with tools that foster collaboration, transparency, and innovation. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, SciNet creates a decentralized ecosystem where knowledge is freely accessible, discoveries are validated transparently, and contributions are rewarded fairly. In today’s world, traditional science often faces challenges such as restricted access to resources, centralized control, and slow validation processes. SciNet breaks down these barriers by offering a platform where global collaboration thrives, and every stakeholder has a voice. Whether you’re a researcher seeking access to the latest tools, an innovator looking to protect your intellectual property, or a contributor supporting groundbreaking research, SciNet provides a space for you.
