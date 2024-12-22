Sceptre Staked FLR Price (SFLR)
The live price of Sceptre Staked FLR (SFLR) today is 0.03212674 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.89M USD. SFLR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sceptre Staked FLR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 327.70K USD
- Sceptre Staked FLR price change within the day is -6.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 650.24M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SFLR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SFLR price information.
During today, the price change of Sceptre Staked FLR to USD was $ -0.00226596543349792.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sceptre Staked FLR to USD was $ +0.0086899876.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sceptre Staked FLR to USD was $ +0.0324102359.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sceptre Staked FLR to USD was $ +0.015633806619679706.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00226596543349792
|-6.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0086899876
|+27.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0324102359
|+100.88%
|90 Days
|$ +0.015633806619679706
|+94.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sceptre Staked FLR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.25%
-6.58%
-11.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sceptre Liquid Staking for Flare is Liquid Staking on Flare. It provides sFLR to the user when they stake their (w)FLR with Sceptre. sFLR is then available to be used in other protocols like lending markets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SFLR to AUD
A$0.0510815166
|1 SFLR to GBP
￡0.0253801246
|1 SFLR to EUR
€0.030520403
|1 SFLR to USD
$0.03212674
|1 SFLR to MYR
RM0.14457033
|1 SFLR to TRY
₺1.1305399806
|1 SFLR to JPY
¥5.0259072056
|1 SFLR to RUB
₽3.3071266156
|1 SFLR to INR
₹2.7288452956
|1 SFLR to IDR
Rp518.1731532622
|1 SFLR to PHP
₱1.8900161142
|1 SFLR to EGP
￡E.1.6346085312
|1 SFLR to BRL
R$0.1953305792
|1 SFLR to CAD
C$0.0459412382
|1 SFLR to BDT
৳3.8234033274
|1 SFLR to NGN
₦49.6547680766
|1 SFLR to UAH
₴1.3419339298
|1 SFLR to VES
Bs1.63846374
|1 SFLR to PKR
Rs8.9064961302
|1 SFLR to KZT
₸16.8026062874
|1 SFLR to THB
฿1.0958431014
|1 SFLR to TWD
NT$1.0482955262
|1 SFLR to CHF
Fr0.0285927986
|1 SFLR to HKD
HK$0.2496247698
|1 SFLR to MAD
.د.م0.3219099348