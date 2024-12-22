Savings USX Price (SUSX)
The live price of Savings USX (SUSX) today is 1.049 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.05M USD. SUSX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Savings USX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.74K USD
- Savings USX price change within the day is +0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.75K USD
During today, the price change of Savings USX to USD was $ +0.00133119.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Savings USX to USD was $ +0.0147925784.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Savings USX to USD was $ +0.0137893148.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Savings USX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00133119
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0147925784
|+1.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0137893148
|+1.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Savings USX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+0.13%
+0.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is sUSX? Savings USX (sUSX) is the tokenized version of yield-bearing USX, redistributing revenue from dForce protocols back to USX holders. Savings USX (sUSX) implements a LayerZero OFT (Omnichain Fungible Token) format for USX deposited into the sUSX vault, converting the USR-deposited position into a token users can hold and use. sUSX will offer omni yields to holders across multiple networks, allowing USX holders to share in protocol revenues with the dForce DAO in proportion to the amount of USX deposited into the sUSX vault. This encourages long-term liquidity contributions to both USX and dForce. Where does the yield come from? xUSX will redistribute revenues collected by the Treasury from all dForce protocols and its eco-projects to sUSX holders, including but not limited to: Unitus Finance: interest spread allocation Vault: minting fees LSR: redemption fees, and saving interest generated by underlying collateral assets supplied to lending protocols POO: DeFi rewards Other RWA and other market operation strategies Earnings automatically accrue and compound continuously while you hold sUSX.
|1 SUSX to AUD
A$1.66791
|1 SUSX to GBP
￡0.82871
|1 SUSX to EUR
€0.99655
|1 SUSX to USD
$1.049
|1 SUSX to MYR
RM4.7205
|1 SUSX to TRY
₺36.91431
|1 SUSX to JPY
¥164.10556
|1 SUSX to RUB
₽107.98406
|1 SUSX to INR
₹89.10206
|1 SUSX to IDR
Rp16,919.35247
|1 SUSX to PHP
₱61.71267
|1 SUSX to EGP
￡E.53.37312
|1 SUSX to BRL
R$6.37792
|1 SUSX to CAD
C$1.50007
|1 SUSX to BDT
৳124.84149
|1 SUSX to NGN
₦1,621.32391
|1 SUSX to UAH
₴43.81673
|1 SUSX to VES
Bs53.499
|1 SUSX to PKR
Rs290.81427
|1 SUSX to KZT
₸548.63749
|1 SUSX to THB
฿35.78139
|1 SUSX to TWD
NT$34.22887
|1 SUSX to CHF
Fr0.93361
|1 SUSX to HKD
HK$8.15073
|1 SUSX to MAD
.د.م10.51098