What is sUSX? Savings USX (sUSX) is the tokenized version of yield-bearing USX, redistributing revenue from dForce protocols back to USX holders. Savings USX (sUSX) implements a LayerZero OFT (Omnichain Fungible Token) format for USX deposited into the sUSX vault, converting the USR-deposited position into a token users can hold and use. sUSX will offer omni yields to holders across multiple networks, allowing USX holders to share in protocol revenues with the dForce DAO in proportion to the amount of USX deposited into the sUSX vault. This encourages long-term liquidity contributions to both USX and dForce. Where does the yield come from? xUSX will redistribute revenues collected by the Treasury from all dForce protocols and its eco-projects to sUSX holders, including but not limited to: Unitus Finance: interest spread allocation Vault: minting fees LSR: redemption fees, and saving interest generated by underlying collateral assets supplied to lending protocols POO: DeFi rewards Other RWA and other market operation strategies Earnings automatically accrue and compound continuously while you hold sUSX.

