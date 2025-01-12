SatsBridge Price (SABR)
The live price of SatsBridge (SABR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 97.49K USD. SABR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SatsBridge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 103.49 USD
- SatsBridge price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 219.48M USD
During today, the price change of SatsBridge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SatsBridge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SatsBridge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SatsBridge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.58%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+15.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SatsBridge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SatsBridge's mission is to support the Bitcoin ecosystem, facilitate the seamless transfer of value across different networks through cross-chain methods, and broaden the scope of economic activities for users. Additionally, it aims to simplify the process of transferring BRC20 tokens toother networks. SatsBridge's cross-chain asset bridge enables users to move BRC-20 tokens seamlessly between different blockchain networks, offering them flexibility and accessibility. This facilitates the provision of deep liquidity to the relatively illiquid market of BRC-20 tokens and creates a gateway for users unfamiliar with the BRC-20 ecosystem and its marketplaces. By utilizing SatsBridge, users can enjoy several benefits and advantages. Enhance liquidity for current BRC-20 token holders, fostering a vibrant and dynamic ecosystem. Open up various avenues of multiple types of token exchanges, such as orderbook and Automated Market Maker (AMM) systems. Tap into a fully developed portfolio of decentralized applications (dApps) associated with the ERC-20 token ecosystem, including token locking for team tokens and lending/borrowing against blue-chip BRC-20s. These benefits make SatsBridge a valuable tool for users looking to access the BRC-20 ecosystem and participate in its growth and development.
