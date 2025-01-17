Sam Bankmeme Fried Price (SBF)
The live price of Sam Bankmeme Fried (SBF) today is 0.00290985 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SBF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sam Bankmeme Fried Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.69K USD
- Sam Bankmeme Fried price change within the day is +20.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Sam Bankmeme Fried to USD was $ +0.0004958.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sam Bankmeme Fried to USD was $ -0.0004184210.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sam Bankmeme Fried to USD was $ +0.0035472165.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sam Bankmeme Fried to USD was $ +0.001542517048283595.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0004958
|+20.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004184210
|-14.37%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0035472165
|+121.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001542517048283595
|+112.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sam Bankmeme Fried: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.19%
+20.54%
+14.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SBF is a novel crypto project that brings humor to the cryptocurrency world while promoting community involvement and innovation. Its AI functionalities set it apart. Keep an eye on its evolution as it may bring intriguing opportunities in the future.
|1 SBF to AUD
A$0.00465576
|1 SBF to GBP
￡0.0023569785
|1 SBF to EUR
€0.0028225545
|1 SBF to USD
$0.00290985
|1 SBF to MYR
RM0.013094325
|1 SBF to TRY
₺0.1033869705
|1 SBF to JPY
¥0.452248887
|1 SBF to RUB
₽0.301518657
|1 SBF to INR
₹0.251876616
|1 SBF to IDR
Rp47.702451384
|1 SBF to PHP
₱0.1703717175
|1 SBF to EGP
￡E.0.14665644
|1 SBF to BRL
R$0.0176045925
|1 SBF to CAD
C$0.0041610855
|1 SBF to BDT
৳0.353779563
|1 SBF to NGN
₦4.52539872
|1 SBF to UAH
₴0.122737473
|1 SBF to VES
Bs0.1571319
|1 SBF to PKR
Rs0.811673559
|1 SBF to KZT
₸1.543675425
|1 SBF to THB
฿0.100273431
|1 SBF to TWD
NT$0.0957631635
|1 SBF to CHF
Fr0.0026479635
|1 SBF to HKD
HK$0.022638633
|1 SBF to MAD
.د.م0.029273091