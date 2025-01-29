SAFUU Price (SAFUU)
The live price of SAFUU (SAFUU) today is 0.136071 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SAFUU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SAFUU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 172.17 USD
- SAFUU price change within the day is -0.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SAFUU to USD was $ -0.001053309460833.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SAFUU to USD was $ -0.0060059426.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SAFUU to USD was $ -0.0032173035.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SAFUU to USD was $ +0.0101302804768703.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001053309460833
|-0.76%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0060059426
|-4.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0032173035
|-2.36%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0101302804768703
|+8.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of SAFUU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.76%
-4.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Safuu is a company focused on DeFi innovation that creates benefits and value for Safuu token holders and the Safuu Auto-Staking Protocol (SAP) is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier, more efficient and awards $SAFUU token holders the highest stable returns in crypto.
