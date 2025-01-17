Safetrees Price (TREES)
The live price of Safetrees (TREES) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TREES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Safetrees Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 29.59 USD
- Safetrees price change within the day is +0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Safetrees to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Safetrees to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Safetrees to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Safetrees to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Safetrees: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.40%
+0.43%
+3.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SAFETREES project is creating a free and easy-to-use solution that will help tree growers monitor, authenticate and validate tree growth status through a mobile application. The growers can tokenize their real growing trees as TREES-NFT and traded them to a crypto Auction platform that we are currently developing. The users of the platform can adopt a TREES-NFT from the tree growers with $TREES token or buy carbon offsets that supports our environment-centre projects. TREES token is a utility asset use for offsetting carbon footprints. It is design to reward the token holders as well as serves as token in the SAFETREES Adoption Platform where real trees are minted as NFTs. User of the platform can use TREES token when they adopt a NFT-TREES. In addition, by investing in the TREES token, holders will reap rewards through a static reflection mechanism built-in to the smart contract algorithm, so token holders are guaranteed to watch their wallet grow indefinitely.
