SAFEONE CHAIN Price (SAFO)
The live price of SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SAFO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SAFEONE CHAIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 107.86 USD
- SAFEONE CHAIN price change within the day is -2.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SAFO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAFO price information.
During today, the price change of SAFEONE CHAIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SAFEONE CHAIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SAFEONE CHAIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SAFEONE CHAIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+5.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-10.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SAFEONE CHAIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.10%
-26.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is SafeOne Chain (SAFO)? Safeone Chain (SAFO) is rebranded and Migrated from Neorbit (NRB) and launch 17 Desember 2022. SafeOne Chain is an exceptional fast & low cost POS Blockchain, not the usual one but a vetted Blockchain with security tools against scam/rug of any kind. We will do state of the art vetting with our blockchain detectives as well as common business assurances with each project on our chain. For the eventual rest risk after vetting, we will offer different crypto insurance packages in the form of unique utility NFTs. Investment on SafeOne Chain is secure. How Many SAFO Are There in Circulation? 300.000.000 tokens created at Binance Smart Chain. (80 % are Liquidity, 10 % for Staking Rewards and the rest are Team Wallet) Who Are the Founders of SafeOne Chain? Mathias W. as DEV/CEO/Founder (Germany) Entrepreneur since 21 years, Crypto Lover since 2012, Crypto team up since 2019, First own crypto project in 2022, Hobbys: C++, Solidity, music and festivals Kelechi Great as CCO (Nigeria) Graduate business Management, Graduate electronics & communications engineering, Coding specialist C++, Phyton, Solidity Bintara Setyawan as CTO (Indonesia) Bachelor of Informatics Engineering, Analysis Contract Crypto Currency, Coding specialist SQL, C++, Python, Solidity, Operation System and Evaluation Manager, Electrical Engineering
