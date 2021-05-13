SafeMoon Inu Price (SMI)
The live price of SafeMoon Inu (SMI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 880.76K USD. SMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SafeMoon Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 86.34 USD
- SafeMoon Inu price change within the day is -6.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00T USD
During today, the price change of SafeMoon Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SafeMoon Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SafeMoon Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SafeMoon Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+24.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SafeMoon Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
-6.02%
-15.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. Launched on 13/05/2021 by the early community members based all over the world. Safemoon Inu is not just a meme token. SMI community is developing a crypto gaming platform called SMI Play. The upcoming play-to-earn gaming platform with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders. SMI Play will launch with one game available at first: a top-view looter shooter with project name “Moonshot Voyage”, with more games to come shortly after. SafeMoon Inu is a smart ERC20 token with beyond moon potential that is here to stay.
