SafCoin Price (SAF)
The live price of SafCoin (SAF) today is 0.00264559 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.93K USD. SAF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SafCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.13 USD
- SafCoin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 9.80M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SAF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAF price information.
During today, the price change of SafCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SafCoin to USD was $ +0.0073520080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SafCoin to USD was $ -0.0013766253.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SafCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0073520080
|+277.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013766253
|-52.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SafCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SafCoin price today is $0.719980 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,582. SAF price is up 52.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 0 SAF coins and a max supply of ?. If you are looking to buy or sell SafCoin, P2PB2B is currently the most active exchange.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SAF to AUD
A$0.0042858558
|1 SAF to GBP
￡0.0021429279
|1 SAF to EUR
€0.0025662223
|1 SAF to USD
$0.00264559
|1 SAF to MYR
RM0.0118786991
|1 SAF to TRY
₺0.093653886
|1 SAF to JPY
¥0.4171301753
|1 SAF to RUB
₽0.2688713117
|1 SAF to INR
₹0.2279704903
|1 SAF to IDR
Rp43.3703209296
|1 SAF to PHP
₱0.15608981
|1 SAF to EGP
￡E.0.1337345745
|1 SAF to BRL
R$0.0161910108
|1 SAF to CAD
C$0.0038096496
|1 SAF to BDT
৳0.3227090682
|1 SAF to NGN
₦4.1016698242
|1 SAF to UAH
₴0.1123582073
|1 SAF to VES
Bs0.14021627
|1 SAF to PKR
Rs0.7400244348
|1 SAF to KZT
₸1.4027447298
|1 SAF to THB
฿0.0917490612
|1 SAF to TWD
NT$0.0875954849
|1 SAF to CHF
Fr0.0024074869
|1 SAF to HKD
HK$0.0205826902
|1 SAF to MAD
.د.م0.0266940031