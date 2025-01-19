Rorschach Price (ROR)
The live price of Rorschach (ROR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ROR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rorschach Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.62 USD
- Rorschach price change within the day is -0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Rorschach to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rorschach to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rorschach to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rorschach to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rorschach: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.16%
+1.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rorschach is a token launched as a test of the WAGMI deployer that quickly became an experimental community token on Base network bootstrapped on Farcaster with the goal of helping to give a voice to builders, artists, and creators. In the first 24 hours we gained 150 community members who are all looking to make a difference for "the nobodies", an affectionate term for people with smaller voices on social media who have something to offer to the world of crypto and just need an amplifier to get their ideas out to the world. Through a series of experiments on social media, the Rorschach community is finding ways to help elevate each other and the broader community. The first experiment is having artists submit a Rorschach or Base themed piece which we list to mint on the project's Zora collection. Artists choose the mint price, 90% goes to the artist and 10% goes to buy back ROR tokens using a Splits distributor contract. The community and dev help share that artists work and the rest of their portfolio, with the goal of getting their work seen by the world. Rorschach was fair launched on WAGMI with 100% of the tokens put into liquidity and no allocations for team members or other people. Everyone who bought Rorschach on the ground floor did so because they wanted a sense of community and believed in the project. At the time of writing, 11.06% of the supply was burned by community members who purchased the tokens themselves in the first 24 hours of trading. Further burns may be done if they are determined to be in line with community goals.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
