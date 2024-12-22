RCN is an open-source global credit network that connects lenders, borrowers and originators on the blockchain to create frictionless, transparent and borderless loan markets. The RCN Credit Marketplace is a proprietary Decentralized Application (dApp) that allows users to access the RCN protocol and connect with its features. By combining digital lending and borrowing tools with all the transparency and security of the blockchain, the RCN Credit Marketplace enables creditors to lend Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Centralized Finance (CeFi) loans, borrow Peer-To-Peer (P2P) loans and manage everything in one place. RCN is powered by its own open-source blockchain lending and borrowing protocol, which in turn runs on the Ethereum network. Composed by a modular set of smart-contracts, the protocol’s current version RCN Protocol v4.0 “Diaspore" allows its users to denominate, collateralize, receive, repay, fund, transfer and collect loans. In addition, it is compatible with a wide variety of Oracles, Loan Types and Backings.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.