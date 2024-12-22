Ribbon Finance Price (RBN)
The live price of Ribbon Finance (RBN) today is 0.360373 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 35.37M USD. RBN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ribbon Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 462.14K USD
- Ribbon Finance price change within the day is -8.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 98.14M USD
During today, the price change of Ribbon Finance to USD was $ -0.031885083393111.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ribbon Finance to USD was $ +0.0015230083.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ribbon Finance to USD was $ -0.0127666459.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ribbon Finance to USD was $ -0.04170159351865177.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.031885083393111
|-8.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015230083
|+0.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0127666459
|-3.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04170159351865177
|-10.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ribbon Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.11%
-8.12%
-25.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ribbon Finance is a new protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.
