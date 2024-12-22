Rezendeevil Price (RZNDE)
The live price of Rezendeevil (RZNDE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 276.64K USD. RZNDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rezendeevil Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.31K USD
- Rezendeevil price change within the day is -12.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RZNDE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RZNDE price information.
During today, the price change of Rezendeevil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rezendeevil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rezendeevil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rezendeevil to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rezendeevil: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.41%
-12.07%
-54.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RZNDE is the The official Creator Token from Rezendeevil, one of the biggest YouTubers in Brazil with over 33.8M subscribers. The Token is a meme token of the YouTuber but also has utility attached to it. The token can be used to vote on decisions around his channel, used to purchase perks such as a follow back on Social Media, Addition to close friends, merchandise and more. The token is part of the XCAD Network Ecosystem and can be used within the XCAD Network application.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RZNDE to AUD
A$--
|1 RZNDE to GBP
￡--
|1 RZNDE to EUR
€--
|1 RZNDE to USD
$--
|1 RZNDE to MYR
RM--
|1 RZNDE to TRY
₺--
|1 RZNDE to JPY
¥--
|1 RZNDE to RUB
₽--
|1 RZNDE to INR
₹--
|1 RZNDE to IDR
Rp--
|1 RZNDE to PHP
₱--
|1 RZNDE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 RZNDE to BRL
R$--
|1 RZNDE to CAD
C$--
|1 RZNDE to BDT
৳--
|1 RZNDE to NGN
₦--
|1 RZNDE to UAH
₴--
|1 RZNDE to VES
Bs--
|1 RZNDE to PKR
Rs--
|1 RZNDE to KZT
₸--
|1 RZNDE to THB
฿--
|1 RZNDE to TWD
NT$--
|1 RZNDE to CHF
Fr--
|1 RZNDE to HKD
HK$--
|1 RZNDE to MAD
.د.م--