Reunit Wallet Price (REUNI)
The live price of Reunit Wallet (REUNI) today is 0.02678934 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 267.89K USD. REUNI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Reunit Wallet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 920.44 USD
- Reunit Wallet price change within the day is -11.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
During today, the price change of Reunit Wallet to USD was $ -0.00333829193733802.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Reunit Wallet to USD was $ -0.0095685173.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Reunit Wallet to USD was $ -0.0111447003.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Reunit Wallet to USD was $ -0.06528914775507611.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00333829193733802
|-11.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0095685173
|-35.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0111447003
|-41.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06528914775507611
|-70.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Reunit Wallet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
-11.08%
-49.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Reunit is a wallet built on top of LayerZero & Stargate Finance What makes your project unique? Reunit allow users to transfer tokens from multiple blockchain to another in a single click History of your project. March 2022 : Project started 28 Feb 2023 : Private presale 15 March 2023 : Beta phase one What’s next for your project? April 2023 : Beta phase two May 2023 : Official launch What can your token be used for? REUNI is an omnichain token = you can natively transfer it to others chains
|1 REUNI to AUD
A$0.0423271572
|1 REUNI to GBP
￡0.021431472
|1 REUNI to EUR
€0.025449873
|1 REUNI to USD
$0.02678934
|1 REUNI to MYR
RM0.1176052026
|1 REUNI to TRY
₺0.956379438
|1 REUNI to JPY
¥4.1668139436
|1 REUNI to RUB
₽2.6754513858
|1 REUNI to INR
₹2.3097768948
|1 REUNI to IDR
Rp432.0860685402
|1 REUNI to PHP
₱1.5642295626
|1 REUNI to EGP
￡E.1.3469680152
|1 REUNI to BRL
R$0.1585928928
|1 REUNI to CAD
C$0.0383087562
|1 REUNI to BDT
৳3.262941612
|1 REUNI to NGN
₦41.662781568
|1 REUNI to UAH
₴1.1235449196
|1 REUNI to VES
Bs1.50020304
|1 REUNI to PKR
Rs7.4578843626
|1 REUNI to KZT
₸13.9309925868
|1 REUNI to THB
฿0.9036044382
|1 REUNI to TWD
NT$0.8749398444
|1 REUNI to CHF
Fr0.024110406
|1 REUNI to HKD
HK$0.2084210652
|1 REUNI to MAD
.د.م0.2673576132