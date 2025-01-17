Retro Finance Price (RETRO)
The live price of Retro Finance (RETRO) today is 0.00437523 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RETRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Retro Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 353.44 USD
- Retro Finance price change within the day is +0.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the RETRO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RETRO price information.
During today, the price change of Retro Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Retro Finance to USD was $ -0.0023294433.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Retro Finance to USD was $ +0.0061646386.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Retro Finance to USD was $ +0.0025004532317610173.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.77%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023294433
|-53.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0061646386
|+140.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0025004532317610173
|+133.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Retro Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
+0.77%
+4.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ve(3,3) concentrated liquidity AMM on polygon What makes your project unique? Concentrated liquidity, oTokenomics, ve(3,3) mechanics, fork of thena, open zeppelin audit, ichi partnership History of your project. started about a year ago and have been building the platform with a dedicated team of developers, smart contract devs and f.e engineers. big community following, pushing limits of innovation What’s next for your project? Crosschain What can your token be used for? Voting, fee generation, bribe generation
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RETRO to AUD
A$0.007000368
|1 RETRO to GBP
￡0.0035439363
|1 RETRO to EUR
€0.0042439731
|1 RETRO to USD
$0.00437523
|1 RETRO to MYR
RM0.019688535
|1 RETRO to TRY
₺0.1554519219
|1 RETRO to JPY
¥0.679910742
|1 RETRO to RUB
₽0.4533613326
|1 RETRO to INR
₹0.3788074134
|1 RETRO to IDR
Rp71.7250704912
|1 RETRO to PHP
₱0.2561259642
|1 RETRO to EGP
￡E.0.220511592
|1 RETRO to BRL
R$0.0264701415
|1 RETRO to CAD
C$0.0062565789
|1 RETRO to BDT
৳0.5319404634
|1 RETRO to NGN
₦6.804357696
|1 RETRO to UAH
₴0.1845472014
|1 RETRO to VES
Bs0.23626242
|1 RETRO to PKR
Rs1.2204266562
|1 RETRO to KZT
₸2.321059515
|1 RETRO to THB
฿0.1507266735
|1 RETRO to TWD
NT$0.1440325716
|1 RETRO to CHF
Fr0.0039814593
|1 RETRO to HKD
HK$0.0340392894
|1 RETRO to MAD
.د.م0.0440148138