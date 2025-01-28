Retreeb Price (TREEB)
The live price of Retreeb (TREEB) today is 0.00004783 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 32.68K USD. TREEB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Retreeb Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 441.20 USD
- Retreeb price change within the day is -21.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 683.25M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TREEB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TREEB price information.
During today, the price change of Retreeb to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Retreeb to USD was $ -0.0000378539.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Retreeb to USD was $ -0.0000427805.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Retreeb to USD was $ -0.003571231656295205.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-21.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000378539
|-79.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000427805
|-89.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003571231656295205
|-98.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Retreeb: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-21.33%
-52.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Retreeb is a new decentralized way to pay that allows its users to act in accordance with today’s universal values of ethics, sharing and solidarity. Retreeb is built on the Fantom blockchain, using a fork “Fantom Opera”, with a DAG consensus. Our vision is to build a better future by a better distribution of value using payment. How ? By removing the middleman, which are the banks, retreeb is able to free itself and merchants from interbank fees. Through its economic model as well as its technical infrastructure, we are opting for unprecedented transparency in a particularly opaque sector. Finally, we approach payment by placing corporate social and environmental responsibility (CSR) at the heart of our business model. For each payment made on the network, retreeb charges the merchant fees (from 0.9% to 1.5%) that are lower than those charged on the market and with no fixed fees, this is a very attractive source of savings for the merchant. One third of this income is donated by retreeb to the social project selected by the user issuing the transaction. This economic model is not based on any direct financial contribution from the user. It is only retreeb that chooses to donate a third of its revenues. The (S)treeb - Are multi-local stablecoins which are not subject to any form of speculation. They are backed by the user’s currency so 1 FIAT = 1 (S)treeb. The (U)treeb - Is a governance token utility for the Retreeb community. It has a fixed offer and variable value. It’s main role concerns governance in the selection of CSR projects for funding. The system uses a proof of-stake mechanism to select validators to participate in these governance decisions.
|1 TREEB to AUD
A$0.0000760497
|1 TREEB to GBP
￡0.000038264
|1 TREEB to EUR
€0.0000454385
|1 TREEB to USD
$0.00004783
