RetaFi Price (RTK)
The live price of RetaFi (RTK) today is 0.460057 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RTK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RetaFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.95K USD
- RetaFi price change within the day is -3.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the RTK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RTK price information.
During today, the price change of RetaFi to USD was $ -0.0166505047847816.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RetaFi to USD was $ -0.1938908386.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RetaFi to USD was $ -0.2672587967.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RetaFi to USD was $ -0.3474322002633709.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0166505047847816
|-3.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1938908386
|-42.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2672587967
|-58.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3474322002633709
|-43.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of RetaFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
-3.49%
-6.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At RetaFi, we're revolutionizing the financial landscape by introducing Liquid Staking Tokens 2.0 (LST), inspired by the monetary policies of central banks in leading economies like the US and EU. Similar to how central banks manage the money supply in,traditional finance, LST provides a decentralized approach to asset management and liquidity provision We firmly believe that this transformation is not just a passing trend but a fundamental shift in the financial paradigm, offering individuals worldwide the opportunity to shape their financial future, regardless of market fluctuations. RTK serves as the lifeblood of the RetaFi ecosystem, facilitating seamless transactions, incentivizing user engagement, and fostering liquidity across various decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Users obtain RTK tokens through the process of restaking, wherein staked assets such as BNB, ETH, SOL, and others are converted into derivative tokens such as pBNB, fBNB, which can be restaked to yield RTK tokens. RTK tokens offer users unparalleled flexibility and utility within the RetaFi ecosystem, enabling participation in diverse DeFi activities such as yield farming, liquidity provision, and asset borrowing. ***Key Features of RTK: Ecosystem Utility: RTK tokens unlock access to a wide array of DeFi services and protocols within the RetaFi ecosystem. Yield Generation: Users can earn RTK tokens through the process of restaking, compounding their rewards and maximizing their returns. Interoperability: RTK tokens can be seamlessly traded, exchanged, or utilized across various DeFi platforms and protocols, enhancing liquidity and interoperability.
