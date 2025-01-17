ReSource Protocol Price (SOURCE)
The live price of ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) today is 0.00680065 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SOURCE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ReSource Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 644.69 USD
- ReSource Protocol price change within the day is -2.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ReSource Protocol to USD was $ -0.000197196851180203.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ReSource Protocol to USD was $ -0.0010242003.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ReSource Protocol to USD was $ -0.0005363591.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ReSource Protocol to USD was $ -0.000571509537574101.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000197196851180203
|-2.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010242003
|-15.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005363591
|-7.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000571509537574101
|-7.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of ReSource Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-2.81%
+2.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ReSource Protocol provides a comprehensive toolbox for the creation of distributed mutual credit systems that grant participants access to 0% interest credit, further collaborative commerce, and give rise to a new class of stablecoins. Instead of “renting” capital from a bank or lender, network-participants form a multi-sided lending system in which businesses extend credit to each other. However, they don’t do so with fiat or even crypto assets. Instead, the ReSource protocol allows participants to mobilise what businesses already have: unused inventory, free labour time, and all resources comprising their enterprise. Participants lend these unutilized resources to peers that need them, and in return - receive from the network what they need themselves to expand their own business.
