ResearchCoin Price (RSC)
The live price of ResearchCoin (RSC) today is 0.904512 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 86.42M USD. RSC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ResearchCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.47M USD
- ResearchCoin price change within the day is -15.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 95.54M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RSC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RSC price information.
During today, the price change of ResearchCoin to USD was $ -0.1616098191244338.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ResearchCoin to USD was $ +0.2237126816.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ResearchCoin to USD was $ +2.5686708052.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ResearchCoin to USD was $ +0.6792127677375794.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.1616098191244338
|-15.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2237126816
|+24.73%
|60 Days
|$ +2.5686708052
|+283.98%
|90 Days
|$ +0.6792127677375794
|+301.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of ResearchCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.71%
-15.15%
-15.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The mission of ResearchHub is to accelerate the pace of science. Our goal is to make a modern mobile and web application where people can collaborate on scientific research in a more efficient way, similar to what GitHub has done for software engineering. ResearchCoin (RSC) is the community governance and rewards token on the ResearchHub platform. RSC is used to reward scientific contributors for certain behaviors (i.e. uploading scientific literature, distributed to most upvoted content etc). It can also be used for users to tip content they like and open bounties to incentivize completion of scientific tasks (i.e. pay for peer review, request a meta-analysis, generate graphical abstracts for scientific papers etc). 2 minute new short video outlining ResearchHub/ResearchCoin and the value proposition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbIdAODhcXo
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RSC to AUD
A$1.43817408
|1 RSC to GBP
￡0.71456448
|1 RSC to EUR
€0.8592864
|1 RSC to USD
$0.904512
|1 RSC to MYR
RM4.070304
|1 RSC to TRY
₺31.82977728
|1 RSC to JPY
¥141.50185728
|1 RSC to RUB
₽93.11046528
|1 RSC to INR
₹76.82924928
|1 RSC to IDR
Rp14,588.90118336
|1 RSC to PHP
₱53.21244096
|1 RSC to EGP
￡E.46.02157056
|1 RSC to BRL
R$5.49943296
|1 RSC to CAD
C$1.29345216
|1 RSC to BDT
৳107.64597312
|1 RSC to NGN
₦1,398.00470208
|1 RSC to UAH
₴37.78146624
|1 RSC to VES
Bs46.130112
|1 RSC to PKR
Rs250.75786176
|1 RSC to KZT
₸473.06882112
|1 RSC to THB
฿30.85290432
|1 RSC to TWD
NT$29.51422656
|1 RSC to CHF
Fr0.80501568
|1 RSC to HKD
HK$7.02805824
|1 RSC to MAD
.د.م9.06321024