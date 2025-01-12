What is Rescue (RESCUE)

Welcome to $Rescue, where your buys & sells matter to the lives of animals! In Crypto, dog and cat tokens have changed the lives of millions of people. Now we want to use crypto to change milion of dogs and cat lives What is Rescue? Is rescue a meme coin or is it a utility coin? ITS BOTH. This world is full of cute, fluffy animals who need our help. With rescue we have created a platform with our 3/3 buy sell tax to help donate to animal charities, shelters, and more! What is the future roadmap for Rescue We here at rescue have massive plans heading into the future. One of those will be making rescue the number one charity coin in crypto. View our phase 1 roadmap for a detailed explanation on how we will get the ball rolling!

