Releap Price (REAP)
The live price of Releap (REAP) today is 0.00026133 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 87.96K USD. REAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Releap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.38 USD
- Releap price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 336.57M USD
Get real-time price updates of the REAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REAP price information.
During today, the price change of Releap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Releap to USD was $ +0.0000154992.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Releap to USD was $ -0.0000398312.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Releap to USD was $ -0.0004278310419713269.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000154992
|+5.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000398312
|-15.24%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004278310419713269
|-62.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Releap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-10.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Releap Protocol is a decentralized, multi-chain and open-for-all social graph that allows users to wholly own and harness their audience and content. The Protocol is built to solve mainly two problems: (a) users can own, move and utilize their social connections across a variety of applications throughout the chain and (b) social applications can co-exist and take advantage of a collaborative database allowing them to focus on building for innovative and niche use cases. What makes your project unique? The Releap Protocol is designed with modularity as a fundamental concept and takes full advantage of Sui's architecture. The Protocol can scale quickly and ensure that users can fully own their Web3 assets. Additionally, Releap enables gas-less interactions so that dApps building on Releap have the option to abstract away gas fees when users interact with content. History of your project. The Releap Protocol was founded by Aaron Pon, inspired by his own struggle with Web2 social networks. The Protocol’s development began in the start of 2023 and was launched with the Releap App (an application built on the Releap Protocol) when the Sui Network went live. Since the Protocol’s development on the Sui Network, it has expanded onto zkSync with a MetaMask integration. What’s next for your project? Releap Protocol will proceed to develop greater tools for fair monetization systems such as the collect module, tipping, content gating and more. Releap Protocol development will also focus on improving user experience through additions such as the mobile app and content curation models. What can your token be used for? REAP is Releap Protocol’s native token that is deeply tied into the functioning of the Protocol. Users require REAP to vote on governance decisions or take part in Releap’s curation model. REAP is also required for users to create profiles on the Protocol.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
