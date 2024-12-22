Reflections of Dissonance AI Price (AIKA)
The live price of Reflections of Dissonance AI (AIKA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 172.63K USD. AIKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Reflections of Dissonance AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.09K USD
- Reflections of Dissonance AI price change within the day is -14.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 989.83M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AIKA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIKA price information.
During today, the price change of Reflections of Dissonance AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Reflections of Dissonance AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Reflections of Dissonance AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Reflections of Dissonance AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-96.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Reflections of Dissonance AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.31%
-14.61%
-49.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AIKA is a community-owned memecoin (launched through pump.fun) inspired by the art created by https://x.com/24Kenva. As with many current memecoins, there is no utility or function at the moment apart from simple hedonic value coming from owning the token or potential excitement arising from the trading. The artist whose work were used to create the token (without his consent) decided to take the responsibility for the project (even though he has little control over supply)
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AIKA to AUD
A$--
|1 AIKA to GBP
￡--
|1 AIKA to EUR
€--
|1 AIKA to USD
$--
|1 AIKA to MYR
RM--
|1 AIKA to TRY
₺--
|1 AIKA to JPY
¥--
|1 AIKA to RUB
₽--
|1 AIKA to INR
₹--
|1 AIKA to IDR
Rp--
|1 AIKA to PHP
₱--
|1 AIKA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AIKA to BRL
R$--
|1 AIKA to CAD
C$--
|1 AIKA to BDT
৳--
|1 AIKA to NGN
₦--
|1 AIKA to UAH
₴--
|1 AIKA to VES
Bs--
|1 AIKA to PKR
Rs--
|1 AIKA to KZT
₸--
|1 AIKA to THB
฿--
|1 AIKA to TWD
NT$--
|1 AIKA to CHF
Fr--
|1 AIKA to HKD
HK$--
|1 AIKA to MAD
.د.م--