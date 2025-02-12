What is Red The Mal (RED)

About Red The Mal Myro is the dog of “Raj” the founder of Solana. Red The Mal is Myro the dog’s best friend $RED is designed to encourage the use of blockchain technology to the point that it feels like a walk in the park and also meet the growing demand for dog-themed Memes across blockchains especially on SOL and hopes to be the best friend of everyone on SOL and guide through the Web3 experience. Community of Crypto Degens: We're a pack, a tribe, a family. United by our love for memes and our passion for crypto, we're not just investors; we're meme warriors, riding the waves of the market with a smile on our faces and a meme in our hearts.

Red The Mal (RED) Resource Official Website