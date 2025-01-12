What is Real USD (USDR)

USDR is the world’s first stablecoin collateralized by tokenized, yield-producing real estate. USDR has its own value accrual system built into its design, differentiating it from other currencies. Using a consistent stream of dependable yield derived from rental revenue, USDR will deliver a native real yield to stakers through a daily rebase. As an asset class, real estate is inflation-proof and wealth generating, making it an ideal backing for a stablecoin. While the dollar has lost over 80% of its purchasing power over the past 50 years, the price of single-family home has gone up by 14x in countries like the United States. So a real estate backed stablecoin not only works as a hedge against the volatility of crypto markets, it also protects holders from the impacts of ongoing currency debasement. USDR is minted using DAI and can always be redeemed 1:1 for DAI. Treasury DAI is used to purchase and tokenize income-generating real estate, which is added to the treasury and serves as the primary source of protocol yield. As the value of the tokenized real estate appreciates over time, USDR becomes overcollateralized. Bringing RWAs on-chain allows for transparent, trust-minimized and efficient access to categories like the ~$330T global real estate market.

Real USD (USDR) Resource Official Website