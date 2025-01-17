What is Reaktor (RKR)

REAKTOR Token supports the development of software such as PC games, by making them free to the end user. Help ignite the REAKTOR! REAKTOR Token will release periodic digital comics that tell our story. There will be stories about why RKR exists, its purpose, and stories about the challenges RKR faces moving forward. Stay tuned for new releases! Deployed: ‘Alpha’ Minions of Steel Deployed: RKR can be used to buy items in the MOS store here: MoS Store Deployed: ‘Alpha’ MOS Tournaments (Win RKR or gRKR) Deployed: 25% of the locking fee from TheToken.Agency will go to RKR. COMING: REAKTOR Coin (A Tier One Blockchain with a deployment sandbox over-watched by our Echo-Z AI. Low quality tokens and tokens with high probability of rugging will be terminated before trading starts.) REAKTOR Coin Launch Reward: The FIRST 800 RKR Token wallets will be matched to REAKTOR Coin. RKR Token will remain 100% viable, and you can maintain both wallets. uNhumanly wants you to enjoy this trading period knowing that the deployer will not be accessing any liquidity. Have fun crypto trading community! uNhumanly will maintain the deployer tokens in a rolling locker until 1 hour before each burn, for your protection. uNhumanly will renounce the contract on March 22, 2024, just in time for the BULL RUN!

Reaktor (RKR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website