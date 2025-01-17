Rage Trade is a multi-chain perp aggregator that works across all compatible chains (EVM L2s, L1s, AppChains, Cosmos, etc). With Rage, you can enjoy access to deep unified liquidity across multiple markets and multiple chains. Our platform focuses on enhancing the on-chain perp trader’s experience with unique functionalities like: - Aggregated Liquidity: Trade against deep unified liquidity across multiple perps and chains at once. - Optimized Routes: Our route selector labels routes with incentives and sorts exchanges by the best price or funding rates, ensuring ease and speed. - Cross-Chain Collateral Management: Easily move collateral across chains or swap between hundreds of crypto assets across 15+ EVM chains. Never worry about running out of margin again! - Aggregated Referrals: Earn referral rewards by referring friends to all popular perp DEXes from a single interface on Rage. - EOA Wallet Compatibility: Connect your favorite EOA wallet and start trading instantly.

Disclaimer

