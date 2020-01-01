โทเคโนมิกส์ Quill USDQ (USDQ)
ข้อมูล Quill USDQ (USDQ)
Quill Finance is a decentralized borrowing protocol operating on Scroll, an Ethereum zk-rollup network. The protocol is a fork of Liquity V2 that enables users to mint USDQ, an over-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, by depositing collateral assets including wrapped Ethereum (wETH), wrapped staked Ethereum (wstETH), Ether-Fi staked Ethereum (weETH), and Scroll's native token (SCR).
The protocol operates through a collateralized debt position (CDP) model where users deposit assets into "Troves" to mint USDQ against their collateral. Unlike traditional lending protocols with fixed interest rates, Quill allows borrowers to set their own interest rates within protocol boundaries (6-100% at this time), creating a market-driven system where higher rates reduce redemption risk.
USDQ maintains its USD peg through algorithmic mechanisms and direct redemption capabilities, allowing users to redeem USDQ for underlying collateral at face value. The protocol operates without intermediaries, using smart contracts to manage all borrowing, liquidation, and redemption processes automatically.
Quill is governed by its native token QUILL, which enables holders to participate in protocol governance decisions including parameter adjustments and fee structures. The protocol leverages Scroll's zk-rollup technology to provide faster transaction speeds and lower costs compared to Ethereum mainnet while maintaining security through zero-knowledge proofs.
The protocol serves multiple use cases including accessing liquidity without selling assets, leveraging positions on collateral, and providing USDQ to stability pools to earn rewards. By combining Liquity V2's proven mechanisms with Scroll's scalability and expanded collateral options, Quill aims to provide efficient, decentralized borrowing infrastructure for the DeFi ecosystem.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Quill USDQ (USDQ)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Quill USDQ (USDQ) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Quill USDQ (USDQ): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Quill USDQ (USDQ) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นUSDQ สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น USDQ ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ USDQ แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น USDQกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา USDQ
อยากรู้ว่า USDQ จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา USDQ ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน