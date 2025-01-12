QUBY AI Price (QYAI)
The live price of QUBY AI (QYAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QYAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QUBY AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 273.42 USD
- QUBY AI price change within the day is -5.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the QYAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QYAI price information.
During today, the price change of QUBY AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QUBY AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QUBY AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QUBY AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-77.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-46.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of QUBY AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
-5.57%
-67.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quby AI online is an immersive online game that combines artificial intelligence, blockchain (QUBYCHAIN) technology, and strategic gameplay in the exciting realm of Web 3.0. QuBy Ai's project aims to address issues in the gaming industry, including player engagement, decentralization, and financial empowerment. We make money through token sales, fees from blockchain transactions, and a share of the revenue generated within the gaming ecosystem. In our project's revenue model, we anticipate generating income through various avenues: Token Sales: Revenue will be generated through the sale of our $QUBYAI tokens, particularly during presale phases and ongoing token offerings. Transaction Fees: We may charge fees for transactions within our gaming ecosystem, especially on the QuByChain blockchain. Advertisement and Sponsorships: As we mention revenue distribution to players from sponsors, this implies potential earnings from advertising partnerships and sponsorships within our gaming platform. NFT Sales: Revenue can be generated by selling exclusive NFTs to gamers and collectors within our ecosystem. Staking: If we offer staking for $QUBYAI tokens, we can earn revenue from users who stake their tokens for rewards. QuBy Ai is ready to launch its game in Web 2.0 and is actively working on a 3D version. The transition to 3D gaming can be a significant milestone, and it shows the company's commitment to evolving and expanding its gaming offerings. Success in both Web 2.0 and the upcoming 3D version could be instrumental in achieving their roadmap and goals. In our long-term vision, we aim to become a prominent player in the gaming and blockchain industry. We plan to achieve this through ongoing team expansion, regular game content updates, exchange listings, NFT integration, and the launch of a Web 3.0 Play-to-Earn version using our token, $QUBYAI, as well as the development of our QubyChain blockchain, as outlined in our roadmap.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 QYAI to AUD
A$--
|1 QYAI to GBP
￡--
|1 QYAI to EUR
€--
|1 QYAI to USD
$--
|1 QYAI to MYR
RM--
|1 QYAI to TRY
₺--
|1 QYAI to JPY
¥--
|1 QYAI to RUB
₽--
|1 QYAI to INR
₹--
|1 QYAI to IDR
Rp--
|1 QYAI to PHP
₱--
|1 QYAI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 QYAI to BRL
R$--
|1 QYAI to CAD
C$--
|1 QYAI to BDT
৳--
|1 QYAI to NGN
₦--
|1 QYAI to UAH
₴--
|1 QYAI to VES
Bs--
|1 QYAI to PKR
Rs--
|1 QYAI to KZT
₸--
|1 QYAI to THB
฿--
|1 QYAI to TWD
NT$--
|1 QYAI to CHF
Fr--
|1 QYAI to HKD
HK$--
|1 QYAI to MAD
.د.م--