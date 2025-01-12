Purpose Price (PRPS)
The live price of Purpose (PRPS) today is 0.0494223 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRPS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Purpose Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 915.60 USD
- Purpose price change within the day is +1.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Purpose to USD was $ +0.00053435.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Purpose to USD was $ +0.0021563987.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Purpose to USD was $ +0.0089992473.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Purpose to USD was $ -0.0032559388255821.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00053435
|+1.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021563987
|+4.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0089992473
|+18.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0032559388255821
|-6.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of Purpose: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+1.09%
+2.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Purpose is a token built on the ERC-20 Token Standard that allows people to contribute to its altruistic objectives by holding it. Its primary feature is its ability to generate a second token called DUBI (Decentralized Universal Basic Income) that is supported by a large community of activists as well as an independent group of volunteer developers who work together towards increasing DUBI’s value, in preparation for eventually gradually distributing it among the world’s population. Distribution is to be facilitated on-chain with an allowance contract that grants each individual DUBI at a rate that can be set to equal that of the DUBI output of 1 to 100 Purpose, a process that also incorporates optional automated taxation for government compliance.
