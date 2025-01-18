PuggleVerse Price (PUGGLE)
The live price of PuggleVerse (PUGGLE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PUGGLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PuggleVerse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.94 USD
- PuggleVerse price change within the day is -1.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PUGGLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PUGGLE price information.
During today, the price change of PuggleVerse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PuggleVerse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PuggleVerse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PuggleVerse to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.80%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-17.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PuggleVerse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.51%
-2.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to Puggle-verse! Where Your Crypto Journey Gets a Wag of Fun! Say Hello to Puggle! Imagine a world where your crypto coins fetch more than just profits; they fetch joy! That's what Puggle is all about a mix of a pug and a beagle that’s not just a digital coin but a ticket to the happiest place in the crypto world. Utility Puggle is the first Meme verse coin In SOLANA , by holding Puggle you will get 2 adorable babies pug and beagle airdrops, competitors of BabyDoge and Bonk . Soon Snuggle, the superhero from PuggleVerse with many benefits, will also be yours.
