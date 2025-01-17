Bitcoin Proxy offers a unique institutional-grade wrapped Bitcoin solution that leverages Polygon technology to bring Bitcoin to DeFi with no gas and no slippage. Unlike other wrapped bitcoin offerings, Bitcoin Proxy provides decentralized governance via the PRXY token, insured custody through its partner Hex Trust, and a user-friendly interface to make wrapping bitcoin easy for retail users and institutions alike. In combination, the ProxyRelay solution reduces transaction costs, eliminates slippage, and significantly reduces counterparty risk to make it easier than ever to wrap your bitcoin to participate in DeFi platforms both on Ethereum and Polygon. By confirming Bitcoin blocks onto an Ethereum smart contract using a MATIC side chain, BTC Proxy enables gasless minting of its wrapped Bitcoin product, BTCpx, and low redemption fees with fast confirmations in under 30 minutes. No KYC is needed. Users can stake PRXY tokens to farm Bitcoin Rewards paid in BTCpx, which is redeemable for BTC.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.