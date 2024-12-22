Prom Price (PROM)
The live price of Prom (PROM) today is 5.78 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 105.65M USD. PROM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Prom Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.40M USD
- Prom price change within the day is +2.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.25M USD
During today, the price change of Prom to USD was $ +0.134221.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Prom to USD was $ +0.1083686420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Prom to USD was $ +0.3150412120.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Prom to USD was $ +0.148861609290315.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.134221
|+2.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1083686420
|+1.87%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3150412120
|+5.45%
|90 Days
|$ +0.148861609290315
|+2.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Prom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.86%
+2.38%
-15.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Prom is a modular ZkEVM Layer 2 that enables interoperability across various chains, including both EVM and non-EVM compatible networks. Prom submits its proof of transaction to the additional chains on top of the chosen Settlement chain, building the bridge between ecosystems.
