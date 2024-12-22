Project89 Price (PROJECT89)
The live price of Project89 (PROJECT89) today is 0.01431996 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.44M USD. PROJECT89 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Project89 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.34M USD
- Project89 price change within the day is -11.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of Project89 to USD was $ -0.00178058528591605.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Project89 to USD was $ -0.0117027782.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Project89 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Project89 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00178058528591605
|-11.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0117027782
|-81.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Project89: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.57%
-11.05%
-42.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project89 is an AI-powered alternate reality game about a resistance movement fighting against Oneirocom, a shadowy megacorporation that has developed technology to manipulate and control reality itself. The project uses thousands of coordinated AI agents to simulate an entire corporate entity, generating infinite content across websites, phone lines, and physical spaces, all while maintaining perfect narrative consistency. Through the 89 Terminal, participants can join the resistance, complete
