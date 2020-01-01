โทเคโนมิกส์ Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC)
ข้อมูล Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC)
The XDC Liquid Staking System offers an accessible way for XDC holders to stake their tokens and earn rewards from masternodes without the usual barriers, such as high capital requirements, KYC restrictions, or hosting expenses.
How It Works Stake and Receive Liquid Tokens
When you stake 1 $XDC in the system, you receive 1 $pstXDC (Proof-of-Stake XDC) in return. The exchange rate is always 1 $XDC = 1 $pstXDC.
$pstXDC represents your staked XDC and can be freely used across the ecosystem.
Vault or Masternode Minting
To stake, you first mint an XDC Vault or an XDC Masternode through the platform.
Deposit your $XDC into the Vault or Masternode. Once deposited, $pstXDC is automatically credited to your wallet.
Ecosystem Integration
$pstXDC can be used in DeFi applications, providing liquidity, earning yield, or for trading, all while your staked $XDC continues to earn rewards from masternodes.
Key Features and Benefits Access to Masternode Rewards: By staking through the liquid staking system, users earn rewards generated by XDC masternodes without needing to host or maintain the infrastructure themselves.
No KYC or High Entry Barriers: Traditional masternode participation often requires significant capital (e.g., 10M XDC tokens) and compliance with KYC regulations. The liquid staking system eliminates these hurdles, making it accessible for all XDC holders.
Lower Costs: Hosting expenses are managed at the protocol level, removing the technical and financial burdens on individual users.
Flexibility with $pstXDC: $pstXDC acts as a liquid staking derivative, allowing holders to retain liquidity while earning staking rewards. This token can be transferred, used in decentralized applications, or redeemed for the original $XDC at any time.
Security and Transparency Smart Contract-Driven: The staking system operates on secure smart contracts, ensuring your funds are safe and transactions are transparent.
Decentralized Reward Distribution: Rewards from masternodes are distributed proportionally and transparently to all participants.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นPSXDC สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น PSXDC ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ PSXDC แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น PSXDCกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน