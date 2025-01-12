Primas Price (PST)
The live price of Primas (PST) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.55K USD. PST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Primas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.36 USD
- Primas price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.20M USD
During today, the price change of Primas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Primas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Primas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Primas to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Primas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.05%
+3.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Primas is a platform for high-quality content centred in Distributed Trusted Content Protocol or DTCP. It utilized blockchain technology in ascertaining content credibility and also utilized economic incentives to speed up the creation and circulation of the content of high quality. It also gives the readers the capacity to view the customized content of high-quality via social recommendations. Traditional internet application can also make use of APIs in accessing Primas, thereby gaining instant access to the power offered by Primas. The token spreading on Primas platform is known as PST. It is utilized for rewarding the creators of valuable content on the Primas DApp as well as the miners who aid in the upkeep of the Hawkeye crawlers and Primas Node. The utilization of POS secondary networking ensures high scalability, hastened accessing speeds and the capacity to support massive scale applications simultaneously. Users are not required to hold on for block confirmations to attain a user experience which is consistent. This also greatly minimizes the cost of the transaction of utilizing blockchain and sorts issues of bottlenecking. A totally decentralized structure which employs an economic incentivization system and technique for node discovery lets anyone partake or quit by utilizing the Primas node at any moment without having an impact on end users. Presently, the secondary network linked to Ethereum is compatible with the use of a massive amount of users. In the event of serious overcrowding on the Ethereum network, users will still have the capacity to utilize Primas without stalling. They also are not required to make payment for gas fees.
