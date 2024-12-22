Pozo Coin Price (POZO)
The live price of Pozo Coin (POZO) today is 10.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.11M USD. POZO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pozo Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.98K USD
- Pozo Coin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 600.00K USD
During today, the price change of Pozo Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pozo Coin to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pozo Coin to USD was $ -0.1622233900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pozo Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1622233900
|-1.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pozo Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pozo is a fun and lighthearted memecoin centered around the character Pozo, an electric blue frog with neon green spots and a digital crown. While embracing humor and creativity within the crypto world, Pozo takes inspiration from Vitalik Buterin’s vision that "memecoins can be more than just entertainment—they can drive real-world impact." Beyond the fun, Pozo is designed to build a vibrant, engaged community with a purpose. The project channels the collective energy of its community to support underfunded science and technology initiatives, turning memes into meaningful action. With Pozo, you’re not just part of a memecoin—you’re part of a movement that combines fun with real-world impact.
