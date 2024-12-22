POPKAT Price (POPKAT)
The live price of POPKAT (POPKAT) today is 0.00193374 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 520.61K USD. POPKAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key POPKAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.28K USD
- POPKAT price change within the day is -8.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 269.42M USD
During today, the price change of POPKAT to USD was $ -0.000175916505742802.
In the past 30 days, the price change of POPKAT to USD was $ -0.0012475030.
In the past 60 days, the price change of POPKAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of POPKAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000175916505742802
|-8.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012475030
|-64.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of POPKAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.92%
-8.33%
-44.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
POPKAT's mission is to showcase the best of Kaspa’s revolutionary blockchain consensus through educative humour and leveraging the strength of the Kaspians to create an arboretum of the KASmmunity assembled in POPKAT. POPKAT being the first cross-chain KRC20 standard token highlights the fact that POPKAT is not just trying to educate existing Kaspians but also spreading awareness to users on different networks that haven't heard about Kaspa yet.
|1 POPKAT to AUD
A$0.0030746466
|1 POPKAT to GBP
￡0.0015276546
|1 POPKAT to EUR
€0.001837053
|1 POPKAT to USD
$0.00193374
|1 POPKAT to MYR
RM0.00870183
|1 POPKAT to TRY
₺0.0680483106
|1 POPKAT to JPY
¥0.3025142856
|1 POPKAT to RUB
₽0.1990591956
|1 POPKAT to INR
₹0.1642518756
|1 POPKAT to IDR
Rp31.1893504722
|1 POPKAT to PHP
₱0.1137619242
|1 POPKAT to EGP
￡E.0.0983886912
|1 POPKAT to BRL
R$0.0117571392
|1 POPKAT to CAD
C$0.0027652482
|1 POPKAT to BDT
৳0.2301343974
|1 POPKAT to NGN
₦2.9887692066
|1 POPKAT to UAH
₴0.0807723198
|1 POPKAT to VES
Bs0.09862074
|1 POPKAT to PKR
Rs0.5360907402
|1 POPKAT to KZT
₸1.0113653574
|1 POPKAT to THB
฿0.0659598714
|1 POPKAT to TWD
NT$0.0630979362
|1 POPKAT to CHF
Fr0.0017210286
|1 POPKAT to HKD
HK$0.0150251598
|1 POPKAT to MAD
.د.م0.0193760748