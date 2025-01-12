popcatwifhat Price (POPWIF)
The live price of popcatwifhat (POPWIF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.78K USD. POPWIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key popcatwifhat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.13K USD
- popcatwifhat price change within the day is +0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.22M USD
During today, the price change of popcatwifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of popcatwifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of popcatwifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of popcatwifhat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.91%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-38.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-83.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of popcatwifhat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.43%
+0.91%
-20.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Imagine a mischievous, street-smart cartoon cat with bright, expressive eyes and a toothy grin. This cat, always wearing a quirky, oversized top hat—sometimes with a feather or two sticking out—has become an unexpected icon in the world of Solana memecoins. His hat isn't just for show; it’s his magic trick, where he "pops" Solana coins out like a magician. Coins bounce out of the hat with each movement, glimmering with that signature Solana logo, adding a flashy sparkle to his every step. The cat, often depicted with an animated, exaggerated expression, embodies the fast-paced, meme-driven culture of crypto. He's sometimes shown with paw gestures hinting at buying low and selling high, often giving a wink to those in the know. His playful nature reflects the spirit of memecoins—fun yet volatile, where fortunes can shift in the blink of an eye. This character has captured the imaginations of crypto enthusiasts, becoming a symbol of the Solana ecosystem's youthful, risk-taking energy, with a touch of comic flair that resonates with traders looking for the next big coin. Whether he’s lounging with stacks of Solana coins or leaping after his “next catch,” this hat-wearing cat has become the face of Solana memecoins, blending humor, excitement, and a sprinkle of magic with each coin he "pops" from his hat.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
