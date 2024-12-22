PonzioTheCat Price (PONZIO)
The live price of PonzioTheCat (PONZIO) today is 97,809,415,207 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 97.81K USD. PONZIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PonzioTheCat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 642.36 USD
- PonzioTheCat price change within the day is -2.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of PonzioTheCat to USD was $ -2,181,206,524.96144.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PonzioTheCat to USD was $ +394,212,289,667.9828875000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PonzioTheCat to USD was $ +113,861,086,353,634.2125846000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PonzioTheCat to USD was $ +97,808,496,624.8107880175.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -2,181,206,524.96144
|-2.18%
|30 Days
|$ +394,212,289,667.9828875000
|+403.04%
|60 Days
|$ +113,861,086,353,634.2125846000
|+116,411.17%
|90 Days
|$ +97,808,496,624.8107880175
|+10,647,767.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of PonzioTheCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.09%
-2.18%
-73.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet Ponzio the Cat ($PONZIO), a unique creation flaunting wealth and indifference. Ponzio has burned over 50 ETH in liquidity for amusement, showcasing his lavish nature. The financial mechanism he designed ensures $PONZIO's rapid rise: every four days, the token supply is halved, accelerating value growth far beyond Bitcoin's four-year halving cycle. This mechanism subtly reduces the supply every 34 minutes, driving prices up. Investors in $PONZIO, who contribute to the liquidity pool and stake their tokens, are rewarded with an additional 13.37% in debased tokens every four days. This continuous value addition increases the total value locked (TVL) as more participants join.
