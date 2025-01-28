Polycat Finance Price (FISH)
The live price of Polycat Finance (FISH) today is 0.097819 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FISH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polycat Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.83K USD
- Polycat Finance price change within the day is +32.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Polycat Finance to USD was $ +0.02419226.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polycat Finance to USD was $ -0.0430460335.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polycat Finance to USD was $ -0.0531143181.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polycat Finance to USD was $ -0.06444865037772858.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02419226
|+32.86%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0430460335
|-44.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0531143181
|-54.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06444865037772858
|-39.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of Polycat Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
+32.86%
-44.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polycat Finance (FISH) is the next generation of Automated Market Making (AMM) decentralized exchange with a deflationary token model. We are your go-to yield farm running on Polygon and Quickswap exchange, with lots of other features that let you earn tokens. As with the current wave of third generation yield farms, the aim is to create a perpetual deflation token, FISH, with a continual burn mechanism in order to field an environment that can sustain long term gains with consistently high APR for greater earnings.
