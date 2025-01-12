Pnuts for squirrel Price (PNUTS)
The live price of Pnuts for squirrel (PNUTS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 911.27 USD. PNUTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pnuts for squirrel Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.90 USD
- Pnuts for squirrel price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 702.04M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PNUTS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PNUTS price information.
During today, the price change of Pnuts for squirrel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pnuts for squirrel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pnuts for squirrel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pnuts for squirrel to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-78.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pnuts for squirrel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Peanuts (Symbol: PNUTS) is a community-driven meme coin designed to deliver both fun and poten al financial returns. Rooted in the spirit of humor and entertainment, PEANUTS aims to engage the community with a lighthearted approach while simultaneously crea ng opportuni es for significant price apprecia on. Built by the community, for the community, PEANUTS embodies the values of inclusivity, entertainment, and the power of viral market trends.
