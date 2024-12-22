Plxyer Price (PLXY)
The live price of Plxyer (PLXY) today is 0.02167535 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.47M USD. PLXY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plxyer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 96.13K USD
- Plxyer price change within the day is -0.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.36B USD
During today, the price change of Plxyer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plxyer to USD was $ +0.0009891134.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plxyer to USD was $ +0.0013891623.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plxyer to USD was $ +0.000874289254512048.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.34%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009891134
|+4.56%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0013891623
|+6.41%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000874289254512048
|+4.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of Plxyer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
-0.34%
+4.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? PLXYER (pronounced as Player) is a web3 game distribution platform for blockchain games with all-in-one features for Web3 developers and players. Experience a seamless integration of traditional and on-chain gaming, turnkey game creation tools, platform governance, a guild management portal, and an NFT marketplace with various P2P services. Our mission is to provide game creators with the best tools and resources for launching and managing Web3 games while offering players the ultimate gaming experience. What makes your project unique? The platform provides game creators with the tools and resources for launching and managing Web3 games while offering players the good gaming experience. History of your project. The project was founded in 2023 and was listed on BitMart on 16th June 2023. What’s next for your project? The Game portal for the project will be launched by the end of 20
