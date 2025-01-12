Plutus DPX Price (PLSDPX)
The live price of Plutus DPX (PLSDPX) today is 12.32 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLSDPX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plutus DPX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.57 USD
- Plutus DPX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Plutus DPX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plutus DPX to USD was $ -4.0486144160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plutus DPX to USD was $ +4.0441484160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plutus DPX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -4.0486144160
|-32.86%
|60 Days
|$ +4.0441484160
|+32.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Plutus DPX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-10.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
plsDPX is a liquid staking derivative of the veDPX token. Plutus allows users to convert their DPX to plsDPX so they may earn the underlying veDPX rewards while maintaining a liquid position through the plsDPX token. In exchange, the governance power of the underlying veDPX token is passed on to PLS holders. This allows PLS holders to vote on both general governance decisions as well as the DPX gauge allocation in the future. In addition, users are offered the option to stake their plsDPX on Plutus which earns them additional PLS rewards.
